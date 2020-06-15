U.S. Marine Corps, Marines, SPMAGTF-CR-CC, 20.2, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Echo Company

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fires his M27 IAR during a combat marksmanship range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, June 15, 2020. The training focused on the fundamentals of combat marksmanship and evaluation drills in a stressed environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver)

