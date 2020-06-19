Soldiers both past and present from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Bulldogs”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), honor Master Sgt. Thomas LeVesque June 19 by refolding his flag at the Bastogne Memorial, at Fort Campbell, Ky. LeVesque was a 101st Veteran and fought in the Gulf War while a part of 1st BCT. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 16:36 Photo ID: 6247116 VIRIN: 200619-A-SM257-1003 Resolution: 4930x3574 Size: 4.1 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulldog Mortar Platoon honors one of their own [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.