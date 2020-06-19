Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulldog Mortar Platoon honors one of their own [Image 3 of 3]

    Bulldog Mortar Platoon honors one of their own

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers both past and present from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Bulldogs”, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), honor Master Sgt. Thomas LeVesque June 19 by refolding his flag at the Bastogne Memorial, at Fort Campbell, Ky. LeVesque was a 101st Veteran and fought in the Gulf War while a part of 1st BCT. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

