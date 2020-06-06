CSG Fills the Guard Gap in Humanitarian Mission

California State Guard Soldiers and Airmen work the line at the Second Harvest Silicon Valley food bank in San Jose, California in relief of the California National Guard, June 6, 2020. The CSG packed over 131 tons of food in three days for the food bank after the California National Guard was deployed in support of the civil unrest throughout the state. (California State Guard photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Solman)

