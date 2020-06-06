Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California State Guard halts hunger during civil unrest [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Solman 

    California National Guard   

    California State Guard Soldiers and Airmen work the line at the Second Harvest Silicon Valley food bank in San Jose, California in relief of the California National Guard, June 6, 2020. The CSG packed over 131 tons of food in three days for the food bank after the California National Guard was deployed in support of the civil unrest throughout the state. (California State Guard photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Solman)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6247115
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-SM430-909
    Resolution: 2340x2925
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California State Guard halts hunger during civil unrest [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Gregory Solman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSG Fills the Guard Gap in Humanitarian Mission
