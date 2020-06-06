California State Guard Soldiers and Airmen work the line at the Second Harvest Silicon Valley food bank in San Jose, California in relief of the California National Guard, June 6, 2020. The CSG packed over 131 tons of food in three days for the food bank after the California National Guard was deployed in support of the civil unrest throughout the state. (California State Guard photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Solman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 17:56 Photo ID: 6247115 VIRIN: 200606-Z-SM430-909 Resolution: 2340x2925 Size: 4.39 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California State Guard halts hunger during civil unrest [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Gregory Solman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.