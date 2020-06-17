A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force – Europe, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, peeks out of an observation post during a fire team defense range at the Haltdalen Training Facility, Norway, June 17, 2020. The exercise focused on small unit defensive survival skills in mountainous terrain. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6247059
|VIRIN:
|200617-M-OX257-1232
|Resolution:
|4725x3150
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hunkering Down [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT