Hunkering Down

A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force – Europe, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, peeks out of an observation post during a fire team defense range at the Haltdalen Training Facility, Norway, June 17, 2020. The exercise focused on small unit defensive survival skills in mountainous terrain. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

