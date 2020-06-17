Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hunkering Down [Image 3 of 9]

    Hunkering Down

    NORWAY

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, fortify an observation post during a fire team defense range at the Haltdalen Training Facility, Norway, June 17, 2020. The exercise focused on small unit defensive survival skills in mountainous terrain. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 12:23
    Photo ID: 6247054
    VIRIN: 200617-M-OX257-1151
    Resolution: 2560x3840
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunkering Down [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down
    Hunkering Down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    range
    3rd battalion
    mountain
    USMC
    interoperability
    observation
    fire team
    post
    Norway
    EUCOM
    Marines
    defense
    training
    2nd Marine Regiment
    Kilo
    K CO
    MARFOREUR/AF
    V32
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    MRF-E 20.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT