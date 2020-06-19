Col. Daniel Dobbles, 15th Wing commander, gives remarks for the first time as the new commander during the wing's change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 19, 2020. Dobbles previously served as the 437th Operations Group commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6246860
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-RE693-0119
|Resolution:
|6764x4316
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th Wing COC 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT