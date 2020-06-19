15th Wing COC 2020

Col. Daniel Dobbles, 15th Wing commander, gives remarks for the first time as the new commander during the wing's change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 19, 2020. Dobbles previously served as the 437th Operations Group commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson)

