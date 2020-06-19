Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing COC 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Dobbles, 15th Wing commander, gives remarks for the first time as the new commander during the wing's change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 19, 2020. Dobbles previously served as the 437th Operations Group commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Resolution: 6764x4316
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing COC 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

