Col. Daniel Dobbles, 15th Wing commander, gives remarks for the first time as the new commander during the wing's change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 19, 2020. Dobbles previously served as the 437th Operations Group commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 20:44 Photo ID: 6246859 VIRIN: 200619-F-FH328-0216 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.47 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing COC 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.