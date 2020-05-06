Army and Air National Guard members assist Texans

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 203rd Ground Combat Training Squadron, the 204th Security Forces Squadron, the 149th SFS, and the Army National Guard 36th Infantry Division Band partnered with members of the San Antonio Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety at the Alamo June 5-8 performing support duties as part of Joint Task Force 176, Task Force San Antonio. Texas National Guard members are assisting in the protection of all Texans and their ability to safely practice their first amendment rights. (Courtesy photo)

