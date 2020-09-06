Army and Air National Guard members assist Texans

Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing command and other leadership from the 149th FW visited members of the Air National Guard’s 203rd Ground Combat Training Squadron, the 204th and 149th Security Forces Squadrons, and the Army National Guard's 36th Infantry Division Band in downtown San Antonio recently to thank them for their efforts as they perform their support duties as part of Joint Task Force 176, Task Force San Antonio. Texas National Guard members have been assisting in the protection of all Texans and their ability to safely practice their first amendment rights. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

