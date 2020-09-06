Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army and Air National Guard members assist Texans

    Army and Air National Guard members assist Texans

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing command and other leadership from the 149th FW visited members of the Air National Guard’s 203rd Ground Combat Training Squadron, the 204th and 149th Security Forces Squadrons, and the Army National Guard's 36th Infantry Division Band in downtown San Antonio recently to thank them for their efforts as they perform their support duties as part of Joint Task Force 176, Task Force San Antonio. Texas National Guard members have been assisting in the protection of all Texans and their ability to safely practice their first amendment rights. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

