149th Fighter Wing perform night operations

Tech. Sgt. Don Richter, 149th Maintenance Squadron, performs maintenance repairs on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during night operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas June 16, 2020. The 149th Fighter Wing is a Formal Training Unit, under the Air Education and Training Command. Today, the primary mission of the 149th Fighter Wing is to train combat-ready F-16 pilots. The first class of active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve pilots began in May of 2000. To this day the 149th Fighter Wing continues to provide skilled and qualified F-16 fighter pilots to bases around the world. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

