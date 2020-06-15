Capt. Guy Bauermeister, an Air Force F-16 pilot, returns to the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio after his flying mission June 15, 2020. The personnel from the 149th Operations Group and Maintenance Group continue to accomplish the federal mission of training combat-ready F-16 pilots. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 19:55 Photo ID: 6246810 VIRIN: 200616-Z-UK039-0002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1020.69 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149th Fighter Wing perform night operations [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.