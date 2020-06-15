Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing perform night operations [Image 1 of 4]

    149th Fighter Wing perform night operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Capt. Guy Bauermeister, an Air Force F-16 pilot, returns to the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio after his flying mission June 15, 2020. The personnel from the 149th Operations Group and Maintenance Group continue to accomplish the federal mission of training combat-ready F-16 pilots. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

