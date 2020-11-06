173rd Fighter Wing’s resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen

Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team worked with local distributors to provide more than 200 boxes of fresh produce to Airmen as well as their neighbors in need, under the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, June 11, 2020. The program served to alleviate food shortages caused by the virus as well as saving food that would go to waste without critical supply chain workers who fell ill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
Farmers to Families program benefits 173rd FW Airmen
