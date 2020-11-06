Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Fighter Wing’s resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team worked with local distributors to provide more than 200 boxes of fresh produce to Airmen as well as their neighbors in need, under the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, June 11, 2020. The program served to alleviate food shortages caused by the virus as well as saving food that would go to waste without critical supply chain workers who fell ill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Fighter Wing’s resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Farmers to Families program benefits 173rd FW Airmen

