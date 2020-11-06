173rd Fighter Wing’s resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Elder carries a box of produce provided to 173rd Fighter Wing Airmen under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, an initiative by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help alleviate problems in distributing food to families caused when supply chain workers fell ill. More than 200 boxes were distributed to Airmen for their families and for neighbors who are in need of extra food, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

