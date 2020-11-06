U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Elder carries a box of produce provided to 173rd Fighter Wing Airmen under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, an initiative by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help alleviate problems in distributing food to families caused when supply chain workers fell ill. More than 200 boxes were distributed to Airmen for their families and for neighbors who are in need of extra food, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6246731
|VIRIN:
|200611-Z-NJ935-0047
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 173rd Fighter Wing’s resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Farmers to Families program benefits 173rd FW Airmen
LEAVE A COMMENT