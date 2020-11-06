Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Fighter Wing's resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen

    173rd Fighter Wing’s resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Elder carries a box of produce provided to 173rd Fighter Wing Airmen under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, an initiative by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help alleviate problems in distributing food to families caused when supply chain workers fell ill. More than 200 boxes were distributed to Airmen for their families and for neighbors who are in need of extra food, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:51
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    This work, 173rd Fighter Wing's resiliency team arranges produce delivery to Airmen, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Farmers to Families program benefits 173rd FW Airmen

    Ore.
    fit to fight
    Kingsley Field
    Klamath Falls
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Resiliency Team
    team Kingsley

