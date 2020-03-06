Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Middle High School upgrading football team wall locker, athletics weight room [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    The double doors that lead to the Fort Knox Middle High School Eagles football team locker room remain closed for now. Head coach Wes Arnold said the $350,000-plus renovation project concluding behind the doors will be revealed when the team returns for the fall practice season. (Photo by G. Anthonie Riis, Fort Knox News)

