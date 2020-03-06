Fort Knox Middle High School upgrading football team wall locker, athletics weight room

Part of the locker room renovation budget at Fort Knox Middle High School includes an additional $10,000 to improve the weight room, which houses five new power racks. (Photo by G. Anthonie Riis, Fort Knox News)
