USS Indiana arrives in Rota, Spain

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 16, 2020) – The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 16, 2020. Indiana is on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)
