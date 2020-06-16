200616-N-AZ907-0034

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 16, 2020) – The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 16, 2020. Indiana is on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 13:54 Photo ID: 6246325 VIRIN: 200616-N-AZ907-0034 Resolution: 5196x3464 Size: 2.86 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Indiana arrives in Rota, Spain [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Peter Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.