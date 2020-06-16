Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indiana arrives in Rota, Spain [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Indiana arrives in Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Lewis 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200616-N-AZ907-0034
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 16, 2020) – The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, June 16, 2020. Indiana is on a regularly-scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indiana arrives in Rota, Spain [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Peter Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

