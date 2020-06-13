After initially arriving on the scene, firefighters begin to hose down a simulated fuel spill from the downed aircraft. Idaho Army National Guard Firefighters practiced a series of fire fighting drills during an external evaluation of their skills. The evaluation exercise was directed as a drill for Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting. The firefighters are soldiers from the 937th and 938th Engineer Fire Fighting Teams, who are part of the 939th Engineer Fire Fighting Detachment. The drills took place on the Orchard Combat Training Center located south of Boise, Idaho.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 13:42
|Photo ID:
|6246306
|VIRIN:
|200612-Z-XK920-9503
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
