    Fire Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    Fire Drill

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    After initially arriving on the scene, firefighters begin to hose down a simulated fuel spill from the downed aircraft. Idaho Army National Guard Firefighters practiced a series of fire fighting drills during an external evaluation of their skills. The evaluation exercise was directed as a drill for Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting. The firefighters are soldiers from the 937th and 938th Engineer Fire Fighting Teams, who are part of the 939th Engineer Fire Fighting Detachment. The drills took place on the Orchard Combat Training Center located south of Boise, Idaho.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 13:42
    Photo ID: 6246306
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-XK920-9503
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Firefighters
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    aircraft rescue.
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    OCTC

