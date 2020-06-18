Maj. Jonathan Bracewell, executive officer with Joint Task Force 176's Task Force Central, briefs Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general of the Texas Military Department, during her visit to Joint Task Force 176 headquarters at Camp Mabry, in Austin, Texas, June 18, 2020. Joint Task Force 176 is an element of Texas Military Department personnel who were activated to support distribution pandemic response efforts that include distribution of food and personal protective equipment, and disinfecting nursing homes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 12:14 Photo ID: 6246172 VIRIN: 200618-Z-WL838-163 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 586.9 KB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Joint Task Force 176 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.