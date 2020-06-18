Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Joint Task Force 176 [Image 3 of 3]

    Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Joint Task Force 176

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles 

    Texas Military Department

    Maj. Jonathan Bracewell, executive officer with Joint Task Force 176's Task Force Central, briefs Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general of the Texas Military Department, during her visit to Joint Task Force 176 headquarters at Camp Mabry, in Austin, Texas, June 18, 2020. Joint Task Force 176 is an element of Texas Military Department personnel who were activated to support distribution pandemic response efforts that include distribution of food and personal protective equipment, and disinfecting nursing homes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

