Texas Military Department adjutant general visits Joint Task Force 176

Army Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of the Texas Military Department, speaks with Soldiers about their career paths during her visit to 176th Engineer Brigade headquarters at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, June 18, 2020. Joint Task Force 176 is an element of Texas Military Department personnel who were activated to support distribution pandemic response efforts that include distribution of food and personal protective equipment, and disinfecting nursing homes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
