Arizona National Guard service members delivered food and supplies to the Hopi Veteran’s Center in Kykotsmovi, Ariz. for Hopi Tribal residents June 18, 2020. The food and supplies were donated by local residents of Goodyear, Ariz.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 12:10
|Photo ID:
|6246165
|VIRIN:
|200618-Z-CC902-0157
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|8.67 MB
|Location:
|KYKOTSMOVI, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard deliver essential supplies to the Hopi Tribe [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT