Arizona National Guard service members delivered food and supplies to the Hopi Veteran’s Center in Kykotsmovi, Ariz. for Hopi Tribal residents June 18, 2020. The food and supplies were donated by local residents of Goodyear, Ariz.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 12:10 Photo ID: 6246165 VIRIN: 200618-Z-CC902-0157 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 8.67 MB Location: KYKOTSMOVI, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard deliver essential supplies to the Hopi Tribe [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.