Artifacts photoed here were recovered in the 1970s by Andrew Bryant and once belonged to a former Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Ernest L. Sampson, Jr. Sampson was a member of the Harrodsburg Tankers, which endured capture and placement in prisoner of war camps by Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 12:37 Photo ID: 6246157 VIRIN: 200521-Z-JR301-1001 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 18.49 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.