Staff Sgt. Kaylene LaRose, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 18, 2020. The aerial refueling was conducted as part of a strategic bomber mission north of the Arctic Circle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 10:21
Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
