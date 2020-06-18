Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s [Image 5 of 5]

    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kaylene LaRose, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 18, 2020. The aerial refueling was conducted as part of a strategic bomber mission north of the Arctic Circle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 10:21
    Photo ID: 6246027
    VIRIN: 200618-F-PZ401-1221
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s
    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s
    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s
    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s
    B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    B-2
    USAFE
    Arctic
    KC-135
    bomber
    air refueling
    RAF Mildenhall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT