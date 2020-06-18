B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s

Staff Sgt. Kaylene LaRose, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 18, 2020. The aerial refueling was conducted as part of a strategic bomber mission north of the Arctic Circle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB