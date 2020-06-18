B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducted integration and interoperability training with Norwegian F-35s during a long-range, long duration strategic bomber mission north of the Arctic Circle, June 18, 2020.



“NATO’s 5th-gen(eration) capability and integration is critical for air superiority and enables precision engagement in the most highly contested environments,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “Operations and engagements with our allies and partners, in the Arctic region and elsewhere, demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability.”



A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, enabled the B-2s to complete the round trip from Whiteman Air Force Base.



These bomber missions represent U.S. commitment to our allies and enhance regional security. We will continue to work with our Nordic allies and conduct Arctic missions to ensure mission readiness and interoperability.



The B-2’s characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy's most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued, and heavily defended, targets. Its capability to penetrate air defenses and threaten effective retaliation provides a strong, effective deterrent and combat force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 10:00 Story ID: 372454 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2s fly north of Arctic Circle, integrate with Norwegian F-35s, by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.