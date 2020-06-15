Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy [Image 3 of 3]

    BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, VA. -- Brig. Gen. James M. Smith takes the Transportation Corps’ colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, in front of a small group and an online audience to become the 31st Chief of Transportation during the Transportation Corps Virtual Change of Command ceremony June 15 at Wiley Hall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:57
    Photo ID: 6245838
    VIRIN: 200620-F-dl035-0003
    Resolution: 3600x2367
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy [Image 3 of 3], by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy
    BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy
    BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy

    TAGS

    Brig. Gen. James M. Smith
    Transportation Corps Change of Command
    31st Chief of Transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT