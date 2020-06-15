FORT LEE, VA. -- Brig. Gen. James M. Smith takes the Transportation Corps’ colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, in front of a small group and an online audience to become the 31st Chief of Transportation during the Transportation Corps Virtual Change of Command ceremony June 15 at Wiley Hall.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:57 Photo ID: 6245838 VIRIN: 200620-F-dl035-0003 Resolution: 3600x2367 Size: 3.5 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy [Image 3 of 3], by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.