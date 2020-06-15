FORT LEE, VA. -- Brig. Gen. James M. Smith takes the Transportation Corps’ colors from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, in front of a small group and an online audience to become the 31st Chief of Transportation during the Transportation Corps Virtual Change of Command ceremony June 15 at Wiley Hall.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6245838
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-dl035-0003
|Resolution:
|3600x2367
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with 'be bold' leadership philosophy [Image 3 of 3], by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS
BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy
