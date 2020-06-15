FORT LEE, Va. -- Brig. Gen. James M. Smith tells the small group attending and his online audience how grateful he is to return to Fort Lee as the 31st Chief of Transportation during the Transportation Corps Virtual Change of Command ceremony June 15 at Wiley Hall auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6245836
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-dl035-0002
|Resolution:
|2559x2172
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BG Smith takes helm of Trans Corps with ‘be bold’ leadership philosophy [Image 3 of 3], by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
