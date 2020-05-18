Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay safe, follow bicycle laws this summer [Image 2 of 2]

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Many in the Wiesbaden community are taking advantage of the summer weather by riding their bicycles. Additional online resources from the Outdoor Recreation and Education Program include a “Bike 2 Work Program,” which shares biking paths to and from different garrison areas, and a “1000 Kilometer Biking Club Program,” which offers eligible participants a free jersey after biking 1,000 kilometers. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Beckman)

