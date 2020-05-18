WIESBADEN, Germany - David Webster, maintenance mechanic at Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation, works on a bicycle May 18, 2020, at the facility on Clay North. Additional online resources from the Outdoor Recreation and Education Program include a “Bike 2 Work Program,” which shares biking paths to and from different garrison areas, and a “1000 Kilometer Biking Club Program,” which offers eligible participants a free jersey after biking 1,000 kilometers. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Beckman)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 08:37
|Photo ID:
|6245829
|VIRIN:
|200518-A-AB123-002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stay safe, follow bicycle laws this summer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stay safe, follow bicycle laws this summer
LEAVE A COMMENT