U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards

An officer from the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service’s Special Tasks Unit watches his sector during a small unit tactics exercise run by U.S. Army Special Forces. U.S. forces work with this unit to enhance their skill sets while increasing their ability to interoperate with NATO forces when needed.
