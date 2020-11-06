An officer from the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service’s Special Tasks Unit watches his sector during a small unit tactics exercise run by U.S. Army Special Forces. U.S. forces work with this unit to enhance their skill sets while increasing their ability to interoperate with NATO forces when needed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 02:21 Photo ID: 6245660 VIRIN: 200611-N-YG116-0002 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 6.21 MB Location: LT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards [Image 4 of 4], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.