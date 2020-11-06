Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards

    LITHUANIA

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Robert L Kunzig 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier briefs officers from the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service’s Special Tasks Unit prior to an exercise in small-unit tactics. U.S. Special Forces work with this unit to enhance their skill sets while increasing their ability to interoperate with NATO forces when needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 02:21
    Photo ID: 6245659
    VIRIN: 200611-N-YG116-0001
    Resolution: 4890x3260
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards [Image 4 of 4], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards
    U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards
    U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards
    U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian Border Guards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nato
    us European command
    green berets
    Europe
    sof
    special operations forces
    soceur
    eucom
    Special forces
    US Army
    Lithuania
    border guards
    North Atlantic treaty organization
    VSAT
    foreign internal defense
    special operations command Europe
    unconventional warfare
    lietuva

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT