U.S. Special Forces train Lithuanian border guards

A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier briefs officers from the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service’s Special Tasks Unit prior to an exercise in small-unit tactics. U.S. Special Forces work with this unit to enhance their skill sets while increasing their ability to interoperate with NATO forces when needed.

Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 Location: LT