PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Andrew Hood, from Knoxville, Tenn., fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 16, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 01:42
|Photo ID:
|6245630
|VIRIN:
|200616-N-CU072-1460
|Resolution:
|4617x2597
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
