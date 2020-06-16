PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Andrew Hood, from Knoxville, Tenn., fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 16, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

