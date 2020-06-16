Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Andrew Hood, from Knoxville, Tenn., fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 16, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 01:42
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
