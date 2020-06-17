Capt. Jeff Jordan, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron, holds his youngest son, Jeffrey, in the pilot’s seat of a C-17 Globemaster III June 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Jordan is a father of four children ranging in ages from 10 to 4 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 21:16
|Photo ID:
|6245546
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-XH170-1136
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|GRIFFIN, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NCO achieves commissioning dream with mentor help; returns to CRW to mentor others [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCO achieves commissioning dream with mentor help; returns to CRW to mentor others
