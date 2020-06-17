Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO achieves commissioning dream with mentor help; returns to CRW to mentor others [Image 3 of 3]

    NCO achieves commissioning dream with mentor help; returns to CRW to mentor others

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jeff Jordan, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron, holds his youngest son, Jeffrey, in the pilot’s seat of a C-17 Globemaster III June 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Jordan is a father of four children ranging in ages from 10 to 4 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 21:16
    Photo ID: 6245546
    VIRIN: 200617-F-XH170-1136
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: GRIFFIN, GA, US
    Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US
