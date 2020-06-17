Capt. Jeff Jordan, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron, poses with his family in front of a C-17 Globemaster III June 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Prior to commissioning, Jordan was a command and control journeyman and was assigned to the 571st Global Mobility Squadron, which predates the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s reorganization in 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 21:16 Photo ID: 6245544 VIRIN: 200617-F-XH170-1014 Resolution: 7610x5073 Size: 7.66 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Hometown: GRIFFIN, GA, US Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO achieves commissioning dream with mentor help; returns to CRW to mentor others [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.