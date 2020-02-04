Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2]

    Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2nd Infantry Division / ROK - U.S. Combined Division Warriors across Camp Humphreys and the Korean Peninsula are giving their all to combat the virus. The best means of preventing the spread of the virus is practicing good hygiene and adhering to social distancing. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 21:05
    Photo ID: 6245537
    VIRIN: 200409-A-CP971-1002
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula
    Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2ID
    2ID/RUCD
    Social Distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT