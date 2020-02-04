CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2nd Infantry Division / ROK - U.S. Combined Division Warriors across Camp Humphreys and the Korean Peninsula are giving their all to combat the virus. The best means of preventing the spread of the virus is practicing good hygiene and adhering to social distancing. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6245537
|VIRIN:
|200409-A-CP971-1002
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT