    Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula [Image 1 of 2]

    Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Warriors of the 2nd Infantry Division / ROK -U.S. Combined Division practice social distancing while waiting in line at the Main Post Exchange. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 21:05
    VIRIN: 200409-A-CP971-1001
