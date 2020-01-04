CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Warriors of the 2nd Infantry Division / ROK -U.S. Combined Division practice social distancing while waiting in line at the Main Post Exchange. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 2ID/RUCD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 21:05
|Photo ID:
|6245536
|VIRIN:
|200409-A-CP971-1001
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combating COVID-19 with Social Distancing on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT