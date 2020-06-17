PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2020) An MH-60R “Seahawk” from to the USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) conducts a vertical replenishment with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6245534
|VIRIN:
|200618-N-AJ005-1086
|Resolution:
|4275x3054
|Size:
|964.4 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Vertical Replenisment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT