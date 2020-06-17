USS Mustin Conducts Vertical Replenisment

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2020) Seaman Chris Czaizynski, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), watches a vertical replenishment with an MH-60R “Seahawk” assigned to the USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

