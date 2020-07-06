Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Artillery Table XV [Image 5 of 6]

    Artillery Table XV

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducted its battery qualification, Artillery Table XV, in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun 6 – 10, 2020. Table XV is a battery level training exercise that integrates fires into a tactical training scenario evaluated by squadron leadership and master gunners to qualify the battery and ensure they can provide accurate and timely fires in support of the regiment.   During Table XV, Soldiers conducted tactical movements from several firing points and processed multiple distinct fire missions. The Army requires this mandatory training event to maintain proficiency, and it takes a significant amount of coordination within and outside the Battalion to resource the mission. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 21:14
    Photo ID: 6245526
    VIRIN: 200607-A-XP141-098
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery Table XV [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Artillery Table XV
    Artillery Table XV
    Artillery Table XV
    Artillery Table XV
    Artillery Table XV
    Artillery Table XV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    howitzer
    sling load
    field artillery
    25th ID
    certification
    pacific
    schofield
    Usarpac
    Schofield Barracks
    warriors
    hawaii
    readiness
    artillery
    HE
    M119
    105mm
    tropic lightning
    fire mission
    25ID
    2ibct
    2nd IBCT
    2-11 Field Artillery
    M119A3
    indopacific
    2-11 FA
    table XV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT