Soldiers assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducted its battery qualification, Artillery Table XV, in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun 6 – 10, 2020. Table XV is a battery level training exercise that integrates fires into a tactical training scenario evaluated by squadron leadership and master gunners to qualify the battery and ensure they can provide accurate and timely fires in support of the regiment. During Table XV, Soldiers conducted tactical movements from several firing points and processed multiple distinct fire missions. The Army requires this mandatory training event to maintain proficiency, and it takes a significant amount of coordination within and outside the Battalion to resource the mission. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 21:14 Photo ID: 6245523 VIRIN: 200607-A-XP141-224 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 3.7 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artillery Table XV [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.