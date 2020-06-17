122 Years of Heroes, History and Humility Honored at NMRTC Bremerton

041 - History shared, legacy learning...Recognizing the Hospital Corps 122nd Birthday June 17, 2020, at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton centered on a poster board challenge which focused on specific categories of the only enlisted corps such as history, heroes, and service in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 during a time of social and physical distancing protocols in place during the current pandemic outbreak (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

Date Taken: 06.17.2020
Location: BREMERTON, WA, US