    122 Years of Heroes, History and Humility Honored at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    122 Years of Heroes, History and Humility Honored at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meagan Christoph 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    - Judging 122 years of selfless support of other in need...Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and Command Master Chief Robert Stockton apprise one of the poster board challenge displays that allowed the command to recognize the Navy's Hospital Corps' 122nd birthday on June 17, 2020. The poster board challenge focused on one of the selected themes, ‘Heroes Among Us,’ ‘History of Hospital Corpsmen,’ and/or ‘Corpsmen and effect on COVID-19' to showcase the only enlisted corps' during a time of social and physical distancing protocols in place during the current pandemic outbreak (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

