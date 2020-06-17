Master Sgt. Erin Barr, 104th Medical Group First Sergeant , poses for a photo June 17, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Barr and her wife Chelsea have 4 children together and have been married for nine years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6244891
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-IE380-2004
|Resolution:
|1616x2263
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Part of Something Bigger [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT