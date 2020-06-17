Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Part of Something Bigger

    Part of Something Bigger

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Erin Barr, 104th Medical Group First Sergeant , poses for a photo June 17, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Barr and her wife Chelsea have 4 children together and have been married for nine years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

