104th Fighter Wing Maintainers compete in 2020 National Guard Innovation Competition

Master Sgt. Bob Oleksak, 104th Maintenance Group fabrication Element supervisor, and Master Sgt. Leo Burbee, 104th Maintenance Group structural maintenance supervisor, present their idea for a new cold work aircraft panel repair method via televideo conference June 12, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Oleksak and Burbee presented their idea to the judges as one of the final four teams competing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

