    104th Fighter Wing Maintainers compete in 2020 National Guard Innovation Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Bob Oleksak, 104th Maintenance Group fabrication Element supervisor, and Master Sgt. Leo Burbee, 104th Maintenance Group structural maintenance supervisor, present their idea for a new cold work aircraft panel repair method via televideo conference June 12, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Oleksak and Burbee presented their idea to the judges as one of the final four teams competing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 12:25
    Photo ID: 6244877
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-IE380-1022
    Resolution: 3279x4591
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Maintainers compete in 2020 National Guard Innovation Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

