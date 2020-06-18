Exchange Shoppers Can Win Gift Cards with The Best You Can Be Photo Contest

Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo of their personal best—whether at work, leisure or with family and friends—at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 19 to July 2. The first-place winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, second place will receive a $500 Exchange gift card and third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.
