    Exchange Shoppers Can Win Gift Cards with The Best You Can Be Photo Contest

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo of their personal best—whether at work, leisure or with family and friends—at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 19 to July 2. The first-place winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, second place will receive a $500 Exchange gift card and third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    ShopMyExchange.com

