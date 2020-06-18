Exchange Shoppers Can Win Gift Cards with The Best You Can Be Photo Contest

Courtesy Photo | Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo of their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo of their personal best—whether at work, leisure or with family and friends—at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 19 to July 2. The first-place winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, second place will receive a $500 Exchange gift card and third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are invited to show off their personal best and win prizes during the P&G The Best You Can Be sweepstakes.



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can submit their photo of their personal best—whether at work, leisure or with family and friends—at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 19 to July 2.



The first-place winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, second place will receive a $500 Exchange gift card and third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“The military community always strives to be our best,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange and P&G are looking forward to celebrating our shoppers’ achievements with this sweepstakes.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



For complete rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



